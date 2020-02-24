Deputies: Man accused of stealing dog, SUV arrested

WALHALLA, S.C. (AP) — A manaccused of stealing a dog and an SUV from a home in South Carolina was arrested, authorities said.

Zachary Jordan Vanwingerden, 25, turned himself in early Sunday after the dog and vehicle were taken the day before, the Oconee County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

The dog, a black Lab named Jett, appears to have been dragged multiple times before being taken away from the home near Seneca in a white SUV, according to videos shared by the sheriff's office.

The dog and the SUV were found at Tillman Place in Clemson, Master Deputy Jimmy Watt said. The dog didn't appear to have been injured and was returned to the owners. The vehicle was being processed before it could be returned.

Vanwingerden was charged with grand larceny and stealing the dog. He was released after being given a $15,000 personal recognizance bond, Watt said.

It's unclear whether Vanwingerden had an attorney who could speak for him.