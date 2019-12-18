Democrats vow to donate money from indicted casino executive

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island's governor and other top Democrats have promised to redirect political donations they received from a casino executive who is accused in a kickback and bribery scheme.

The Providence Journal reports that Gov. Gina Raimondo plans to donate $1,000 she previously received from Michael Barlow, an executive of Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. Raimondo's spokesman said the money will be steered to the Rhode Island Food Bank.

House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello told the Journal he plans to donate $1,500 he received from Barlow. Mattiello is giving $750 each to the St. Vincent de Paul Emergency Food Center and to the Cranston Animal Shelter.

Senate President Dominick Ruggerio said he plans to redirect $1,500 donated to him and a PAC he controls. It will go to the Holy Family Home for Women & Children.

Barlow and two others were indicted Tuesday in connection with an investigation into bribery, obtaining property under false pretenses and tax evasion. Barlow has pleaded not guilty.

Barlow, as senior vice president of operations at Twin River, is accused of accepting payments from casino vendor Yehuda Amar as a reward for securing certain subleases and business contracts.

The indictment says Barlow and Amar purchased residential and commercial properties together in Connecticut in 2012, and that Barlow steered vendors and contracts to Amar to make up for debt from the purchases.

Amar also pleaded not guilty at an arraignment Tuesday.

Soon after the indictment was announced, the Rhode Island Republican Party issued a statement calling on the three Democrats to give away their “dirty donations."

“The public deserves to know that donations from an indicted gambling executive will not in any way influence what happens to pending legislation which would impact Twin River,” the statement said.

Twin River operates casinos in Lincoln and Tiverton, Rhode Island.