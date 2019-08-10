Democratic candidates address gun control at forum in Iowa

From left, Democratic president candidate and former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Andrew Yang and Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson embrace after a moment of silence before the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding at the Surf Ballroom, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, in Clear Lake, Iowa. less From left, Democratic president candidate and former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Michael Bennet, ... more Photo: John Locher, AP Photo: John Locher, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Democratic candidates address gun control at forum in Iowa 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Democratic candidates for president are addressing gun control at a forum in Iowa, a week after a pair of mass shootings roiled the nation and reignited a debate surrounding gun rights in America.

Seventeen candidates are speaking at the forum in downtown Des Moines on Saturday. Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke, who canceled a planned Iowa trip to stay in El Paso and help the community grieve after a mass shooting there, will deliver taped remarks.

A number of the candidates have released gun control plans this week. Others are calling for Congress to pass background check legislation and a handful of other bills with bipartisan support.