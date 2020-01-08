Delaware teen dies after calling 911 to report his shooting

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A 15-year-old in Delaware who called 911 to report he had been shot multiple times has died from his injuries, Dover police confirm.

Kainami Grant, of Milford, was shot in an alleyway before 10 p.m. on Monday night, according to a Dover police statement. He had called authorities himself for help.

Officers found Grant conscious when they arrived, but he later died from his injuries in a hospital, police said. There were no witnesses around and his identity wasn't immediately known. Grant had to be identified through fingerprints, which allowed officers to notify his family, the statement added.

No suspects have been arrested, news outlets reported.