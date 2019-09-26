Defense makes case for ex-athlete accused of multiple rapes

This 2018 file photo provided by the Delaware State Police shows Clay Conaway, a former University of Delaware baseball player charged with raping multiple women. A woman who says she was raped by an ex-University of Delaware baseball player accused of multiple sexual assaults testified Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, that she was surprised and afraid when Conaway went from consensual kissing to physical force and violence. She is one of six women whom 23-year-old Conaway is accused of sexually assaulting between 2013 and 2018.

GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) — Defense attorneys argue that a woman who says she was raped by an ex-University of Delaware baseball player accused of multiple sexual assaults has told conflicting accounts of their encounter and may have regretted being physically intimate with him.

An attorney for 23-year-old Clay Conaway told jurors in closing arguments Thursday that texts the woman exchanged with friends indicate she was "hungry for sex" when she drove to Conaway's house in June 2018.

Conaway repeatedly told a police detective who interviewed him after he was indicted last year that he never had sexual intercourse with the woman.

The encounter came three weeks after the woman and Conaway connected on the online meeting site Bumble.

She is among six women whom Conaway is accused of sexually assaulting between 2013 and 2018.