Defense lawyer for Florida pastor dated his client's accuser

WINTER PARK, Fla. (AP) — A Christian radio co-host who is accused of repeatedly raping a girl at his church has hired as his defense attorney a man who later dated the alleged victim.

The 59-year-old Rev. Bryan Fulwider pleaded not guilty Thursday to the 30 counts of child sexual abuse, which allegedly began when the accuser was 14 in 2005.

The Orlando Sentinel is reporting that the judge is weighing whether to remove Fulwider's lawyer, Jacob V. Stuart Jr.

The victim's lawyer, Lisabeth Fryer, says Stuart has conflicts of interest and could be a witness, having had a two-year romantic relationship with her starting in 2012.

Stuart filed a petition to strike Fryer's motion. In a statement, he called his relationship with the woman "brief and casual" and denied any impropriety or wrongdoing.

___

Information from: Orlando Sentinel, http://www.orlandosentinel.com/