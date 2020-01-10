Deaths of infant twins who lived in NYC shelter investigated

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities are investigating the deaths of 2-month old twins who lived in a New York City homeless shelter, police said Friday.

Emergency responders were called to the scene of the scene of the Landing, a Queens hotel being used as a city-funded family shelter, shortly after 3 p.m.

The boy-girl twins were in the lobby of the hotel unconscious and unresponsive, a police spokesman said. They were taken to Elmhurst Hospital Center, where they were pronounced dead.

The city medical examiner's office will determine the babies' cause of death. Their names were not immediately released.

No arrests have been made.

Isaac McGinn, a spokesman for the city Department of Social Services, which is responsible for the shelter system, said in a statement, “This is a heartbreaking tragedy. We offer our condolences to the family and will provide them with any and all support that we can during this difficult time.”