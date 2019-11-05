Death of 72-year-old Wichita man investigated as a homicide

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a 72-year-old Wichita man as a homicide after a woman who sometimes takes him to Sunday church services found his body.

Wichita police Capt. Brent Allred says Raymond Koob Jr. didn't come to the door when the woman showed up to give him a ride. The Wichita Eagle reports that the women then returned later in the day to check on Koob and found his body when she entered through an open door.

Allred says first responders initially thought Koob might have died from a medical condition. But during their investigation, they realized his injuries were the result of someone assaulting him.

There were no immediate arrests in the case. Authorities are asking anyone with information to come forward.

