Dearborn Police say woman fatally shot during armed robbery

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — A 29-year-old woman has been shot and killed in Dearborn in an apparent armed robbery.

Police say she was approached by at least two men Friday night, who fled after the shooting. The woman was taken to Henry Ford Hospital, where she died.

Authorities didn't immediately release the victim's name. But a man who identified himself as her brother told WXYZ-TV that his sister had been on her way to visit her family for the weekend.

Police said the same individuals who killed the woman may be responsible for at least one other armed robbery in the same area Friday night.

Police are urging anyone with information about the fatal shooting to contact investigators.

___

Information from: WXYZ-TV, http://www.wxyz.com