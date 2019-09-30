Deadly shooting in South Carolina daycare parking lot

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say someone has been shot to death in the parking lot of a South Carolina daycare.

Greenville County Sheriff's spokesman Lt. Ryan Flood said a fight in the parking lot of a La Petit Academy in Greenville led to the shooting around 10 a.m. Monday.

Flood said in a statement the shooting appeared to be isolated and the victim was not picked at random.

Flood says investigators are trying to find the shooter and figure out what led to the violence.

Greenville County school officials say three nearby schools have locked their exterior doors and are keeping students inside as deputies investigate.