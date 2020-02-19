Deadly Topeka hit-and-run victim identified as 41-year-old

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The victim of a deadly hit-and-run in Topeka has been identified as a 41-year-old man.

Police said Tuesday that Emerson Downing was the person who was run over near the Soldier Trail in the northern part of the city. Chad Thomas Cuevas is jailed on $1 million bond on suspicion of premeditated first-degree murder in Downing's death. He doesn't have an attorney.

Witnesses reported hearing an argument Monday before Downing was struck. He died at a hospital.

Police said officers found the vehicle a short time later and took the driver in for questioning.

Cuevas has a criminal history including making a terroristic threat, driving under the influence of alcohol, and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.