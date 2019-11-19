Dad facing charges after toddler accidentally shoots mom

DERRY, Pa. (AP) — A woman was accidentally shot and wounded when she tried to take a loaded gun from her toddler son at the family’s Pennsylvania home.

Authorities disclosed details of the shooting when they announced Monday that the woman’s husband would face charges of reckless endangerment and child endangerment. His name has not been released.

The shooting in Derry occurred Nov. 1.

Authorities say the 25-year-old father left the weapon unsecured, and it was picked up by their 2-year-old. The boy’s 24-year-old mother tried to get the gun from him, but it discharged a bullet that went into her thigh.

The woman has since recovered from her wound.