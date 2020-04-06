DA: Police officer fatally shot suspect in disturbance

MILFORD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts police officer shot and killed a suspect Sunday after responding to a neighborhood disturbance, prosecutors said Monday.

Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early said the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in Milford.

He says Philip Castonguay III, a 39-year-old Milford resident, had been wielding a metal pipe and charged at the responding officer, who then opened fire.

Castonguay was transported to the Milford Regional Medical Center but was pronounced dead.

The officer was not injured but was also transported to the hospital as part of the department policy, Early said.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave and their name is not yet being released, in keeping with department policy, he said.