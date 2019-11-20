Court ponders discipline against Penn State case prosecutor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A lawyer for the agency that investigates misconduct by Pennsylvania lawyers says a yearlong law license suspension is justified against one of the primary prosecutors in Jerry Sandusky’s 2012 child molestation trial.

Amelia Kittredge with the Office of Disciplinary Counsel argued Wednesday in favor of the punishment against former state prosecutor Frank Fina.

Kittredge told the state Supreme Court in Harrisburg that Fina violated a rule against prosecutors issuing subpoenas without a judge’s approval to get information from lawyers about their current or former clients.

At issue is Fina’s handling of a grand jury appearance by former Penn State general counsel Cynthia Baldwin regarding three top university officials.

Fina’s lawyer says his client shouldn’t face discipline, calling his actions “in the highest tradition of American prosecution.”