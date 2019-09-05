Connecticut man charged with killing grandmother

ENFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Police have arrested a Connecticut man they say beat his 79-year-old grandmother to death.

Enfield police say 35-year-old Anthony Ward was arrested Wednesday in connection with the Aug. 20 death of Frances Battagler.

Ward is being held on $1 million bond and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday to face a murder charge. The case was not listed in online court records and it was not clear if Ward had hired a lawyer.

Ward was named as a person of interest in his grandmother's death after he crashed her car in Wethersfield the day after she was found dead in her Enfield home.

Battagler's body was discovered by police making a well-being check, prompted by a family member concerned about Ward's state of mind.