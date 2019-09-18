Congresswoman: Drug deaths suspect allowed to roam free

FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2010 file photo Ed Buck makes a campaign appearance for Meg Whitman, not shown, then a Republican candidate for governor of California, in Los Angeles. The prominent California Democratic donor, Buck, has been charged Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, with running a drug house where two men died of overdoses.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A black member of Congress calls it "incomprehensible" that after overdose deaths of two African American men at the home of Ed Buck, a third man nearly died there before authorities arrested the wealthy gay activist.

The men died in 2017 and 2018. But Buck skirted charges until prosecutors announced his arrest Tuesday for an incident last week in which a man survived an overdose at Buck's Los Angeles area home. Messages to Buck's attorney, Seymour Amster, were not returned.

Prosecutors say Buck used his position of power to manipulate male victims into participating in sexual fetishes that involved injecting them with meth.

California Democratic U.S. Rep. Karen Bass on Wednesday called Buck a predator and said authorities let him roam free even after two people died at his house.