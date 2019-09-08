Colorado man sentenced after fatal hit-and-run accident

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison after police say he hit and killed a woman in his trailer before driving off.

An Arapahoe County judge sentenced 49-year-old Henry Lawrence Wardwell on Thursday after he was convicted in May of five charges including leaving the scene of an accident involving death.

Authorities say 47-year-old Juliet Powell-Brown and her family were at an Aurora tire store when Wardwell backed into their car before driving off.

Police say Powell-Brown and her husband confronted him at a nearby intersection, but when Wardwell tried to get away he struck and dragged the woman down the street.

Authorities say Wardwell was on probation in a felony case when he struck Powell-Brown in August 2018.

He's been in jail since the accident.