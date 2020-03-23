Colorado becomes 22nd U.S. state to abolish death penalty

DENVER (AP) — Colorado became the 22nd U.S. state Monday to abolish the death penalty after Gov. Jared Polis signed a repeal bill into law.

Polis also commuted the sentences of all three men on Colorado's death row.

Colorado’s Democrat-controlled Legislature passed repeal legislation this year after picking up the support of some Republican lawmakers. The vote wasn’t strictly along party lines; some Democrats opposed the initiative on personal or religious grounds.

Colorado has rarely used the death penalty in recent decades. Its last execution was in 1997, and the one before that in 1967. But eliminating it proved tough for repeal supporters: Since 2009, it took six legislative efforts before the 2020 legislation was passed.

The law applies to offenses charged starting July 1.

Polis had suggested he would consider clemency for the three men on Colorado's death row. The three cases played a prominent role in the death penalty debate over the years.

Nathan Dunlap was sentenced to die for the shooting deaths of four young employees of a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in Aurora in 1993. Then-Gov. John Hickenlooper, now a Democratic candidate for a U.S. Senate seat, delayed indefinitely Dunlap’s execution in 2013.

Robert Ray and Sir Mario Owens were on death row for the 2005 ambush slayings of Javad Marshall-Fields, and his fiancee, Vivian Wolfe. Marshall-Fields and Wolfe were slain to prevent them from testifying in a separate murder case against Owens.