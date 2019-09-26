Co-workers find body of woman, man inside Florida home

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Co-workers concerned when a woman didn't show up for work called 911 after looking through a window at her home and seeing a body.

Broward Sheriff's spokeswoman Veda Coleman-Wright says deputies found the bodies of the 41-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man inside the Deerfield Beach home on Wednesday.

Detectives classified the case as a homicide, but they haven't released the names or how they were killed.

A neighbor told the South Florida SunSentinel she heard six or seven gunshots on Tuesday night. She shares a backyard with the woman who died.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them.