Closing arguments set in fatal Christmas Day hotel stabbing

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Closing arguments are scheduled Monday in the homicide trial of a western Pennsylvania woman charged in the stabbing death of her boyfriend on Christmas Day in 2018.

Twenty-eight-year-old Dominique Jones took the stand Friday in her own defense and alleged that the stabbing at the Holiday Inn Express in Uniontown was in self-defense and followed years of abuse by 25-year-old Tre Montel McCargo.

Jones said an argument that day turned physical and she grabbed a kitchen knife and swung it to defend herself, ultimately stabbing him in the neck. But she said “I was just trying to get him off of me. I wasn’t trying to kill him.”

Fayette County prosecutors said Jones believed McCargo was cheating on her after she looked at his cellphone while he slept on Christmas Day.

The (Uniontown) Herald-Standard reports that testimony was to have continued Saturday, but prosecutors opted not to call rebuttal witnesses. Jurors are expected to begin deliberations Monday after closing arguments.