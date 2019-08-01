Chief apologizes over hiring of officer who shot black man

The Baton Rouge police chief is apologizing to the city and to the family of a black man shot and killed by a former police officer in 2016.

Murphy Paul said at a Thursday news conference that Officer Blane Salamoni should have never been hired.

Salamoni shot Alton Sterling six times after he and a second white officer wrestled the 37-year-old man to the ground.

The death set off days of protests in Baton Rouge by people complaining about police treatment of black residents.

The officers were not prosecuted, but Salamoni was fired in March 2018.

He appealed and, under a settlement announced Thursday, will be allowed to voluntarily resign retroactive to March 2018 instead of being fired.

Police lawyer Lee Hamilton listed numerous problems discovered about Salamoni during the investigation.