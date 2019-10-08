Chicago officers accused of stealing drugs, cash stand trial

CHICAGO (AP) — Federal prosecutors say two Chicago police officers lied to judges to obtain search warrants, then stole cash and drugs from the properties they searched.

Sgt. Xavier Elizondo and Officer David Salgado have pleaded not guilty to conspiracy and obstruction of justice charges alleging they paid informants to lie to judges for search warrants. Elizondo is also accused of attempting to destroy evidence. Salgado is accused of lying to the FBI.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean Franzblau said in opening statements Tuesday that the two "betrayed their badges" and tried to hide their crimes when the FBI caught up to them.

Elizondo's attorney, Michael Clancy, said there's no evidence his client stole anything through searches conducted by his team. Salgado's attorney, Michael Petro, questioned the credibility of prosecution witnesses.