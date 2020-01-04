Chicago-area man gets prison term for firing at police

ST. CHARLES, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago man was sentenced to 16 years in prison for firing a gun at three police officers in 2017.

Kane County State's Attorney Joe McMahon said Thursday that 24-year-old Jorge L. Guzman of Aurora agreed to the sentence as part of a plea agreement. Guzman pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm at a peace officer.

Prosecutors say undercover Aurora police officers in May 2017 were investigating a street gang's possible involvement in a string of burglaries, including gun thefts. They say an unmarked police van pulled into the driveway of an Aurora residence and a vehicle Guzman was riding in drove by and stopped. When Guzman got out of the car and ran toward the van, an officer rolled down a van window and yelled “Stop! Police!" according to prosecutors.

Police say Guzman and one officer knew each other because of previous encounters, and that Guzman continued to run at the van and pointed a gun. When an officer fired a Guzman, he ducked behind a tree and fired at least three shots toward the van, authorities say.