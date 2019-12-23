Chelsea fan arrested for alleged racism toward Son at Spurs

LONDON (AP) — A Chelsea fan was arrested during Sunday's Premier League game at Tottenham for allegedly racially abusing Son Heung-min.

It was the only arrest for racism made by the Metropolitan Police at the London derby where Chelsea defender Antonio Rüdiger reported being subjected to monkey chants.

The abuse reported by Rüdiger came during the second half after he was kicked in the chest by Son, who was sent off as a result.

There was no immediate indication when any racism toward Son happened.

“Chelsea Football Club will not tolerate any form of racism, nor is there a place at this club for anyone who is found to have engaged in such behavior,” Chelsea said in a statement. “If a season ticket holder or member is involved, we will take the strongest possible action against them including bans. We will also support any potential criminal proceedings by the relevant authorities.”

Tottenham said Monday that its investigation into the racism aimed at Rüdiger had been “inconclusive” as it worked to look into the abuse of Son.

“The club strongly condemns any such behaviour against any player and we will assist Chelsea and the relevant authorities in any way we can,” Tottenham said. ___

