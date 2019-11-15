Charges dropped against teen amputee restrained by deputy

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona prosecutors have dropped disorderly conduct charges against a 15-year-old quadruple amputee who was wrestled to the floor of a group home and restrained by a sheriff’s deputy.

KOLD-TV reported Thursday night that the Pima County Attorney’s Office said it decided to drop the charges immediately after viewing a video of a September incident shot by another youth at the group home where a worker had called 911 over a disturbance.

The 15-year-old boy’s lawyer, Sam Jurgena, said his client wanted the video released publicly in order to protect other children in group homes.

The Associated Press is withholding the name of the 15-year-old because of his age.

A worker called law enforcement to the home over a disturbance.

The Sheriff’s Department is conducting an internal investigation into the incident.