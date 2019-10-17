Charges dropped against pair in Alabama church fire

RIVERSIDE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama court records show charges have been dropped against two people accused of setting a church on fire to collect insurance money.

AL.com reports arson, insurance fraud and criminal conspiracy charges were dropped Wednesday against 46-year-old Angela Mitchell and 45-year-old Heather Whitten.

Indictment records say Whitten, Mitchell and her husband, Ricky Van Mitchell, set fire to a building the Mitchells owned in January. The building housed the Emmanuel Fellowship Church. Ricky Mitchell was the church pastor.

He died in August of a heart attack.

Jefferson County Deputy District Attorney Kandice Pickett requested the charges be dropped against Whitten and Angela Mitchell, stating the court doesn't have enough evidence to pursue this case. The charges were dismissed without prejudice, meaning the state may reissue charges if more evidence becomes available.

