California women arrested for theft in $900K gift card scam

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say two California women have been arrested on suspicion of participating in a gift card scam that netted about $900,000 in stolen merchandise.

The San Bernardino Sun reported Saturday that 25-year-old Ailing Lu was arrested on suspicion of theft by false pretenses and conspiracy and 25-year-old Ji Hyun Lee was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy.

Fontana police say the women were part of a well-known scam before their Sept. 19 arrest.

Authorities say an investigation began after someone impersonating an IRS employee contacted a man and threatened arrest unless he purchased $2,200 worth of Target gift cards.

Police say officers serving search warrants at two locations recovered about $900,000 worth of electronics, gift cards and other items purchased with cards supplied by victims.

Both women were released on bail.

Information from: The Sun, http://www.sbsun.com