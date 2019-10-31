Brazil police arrest 8 in US illegal immigration scheme

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian police have arrested eight suspected members of a criminal syndicate that allegedly coordinated illegal entry into the United States for people from Afghanistan, Pakistan and other countries.

Federal police said Thursday that the foreigners heading for the U.S. flew to Sao Paulo's international airport. Some also came from India, Bangladesh and Nepal.

They were allegedly received by the suspects and provided with fake travel documents, then began an overland journey to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Brazilian police say the group had "complete control of the entire clandestine route" as well as contacts in the various countries and continents that were involved.

The investigation started in May 2018 after Brazilian police began collaborating with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.