Boy arrested after girl's body found in basement

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after a girl, believed to be missing from Wyoming, was found dead in his basement in South Dakota.

The Meade County Sheriff's Office says the victim is apparently 16-year-old Shayna Ritthaler, from Moorcroft, Wyoming, who has been missing since Oct. 3.

The body was found Monday at the boy's home near Sturgis after deputies and agents from the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation searched the house at the request of the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, which is working with Moorcroft police.

Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin has not disclosed the cause of death and isn't sure if the suspect and victim knew each other. An autopsy is scheduled later this week.

___

Information from: Rapid City Journal, http://www.rapidcityjournal.com