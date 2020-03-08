Boy, 4, wounded in accidental shooting in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities are questioning a man in what they are calling an accidental shooting that wounded a 4-year-old boy in north Philadelphia.

Investigators say a man was playing with a group of children inside a home in the Olney neighborhood shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday when a gun discharged and the boy was shot in the hip. He was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center and listed in stable condition.

Police said the 23-year-old man initially left the scene but later turned himself in to police. No arrests were immediately announced.