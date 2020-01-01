Body found in SC's Sumter County

SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — The body of a 23-year-old South Carolina man was found early Wednesday morning, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials said the body of Montrel Epps was found around 4:30 a.m. by a deputy during a property check after seeing Epps’ vehicle in the area, WIS-TV reported. Authorities said Epps' death marked Sumter's first homicide in 2020.

The Sumter County Coroner’s Office said the victim’s family has been notified and an autopsy is scheduled to take place on Saturday at the Medical University of South Carolina.

SCSO will continue to investigate this incident. Anyone with information about Epps' death should contact the sheriff’s office at 803-436-2000 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).