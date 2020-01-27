Bicyclist killed by hit-and-run driver in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Police are looking for the driver who struck and killed a bicyclist on Milwaukee's north side.

The 39-year-old Milwaukee man was killed about 1:30 a.m. Sunday near Metcalfe Park.

Authorities say the driver was in a maroon or red Pontiac G6 which is missing chrome grille trim and likely has damage to the headlamp, hood or bumper.