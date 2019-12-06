Bellingham woman arrested in 3-year-old child's death

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Police in Bellingham have arrested a woman in connection with the death of a 3-year-old child.

Bellingham police say Kamee Dixon was arrested Thursday on suspicion of second-degree murder for the death of Hazel Homan. It wasn't immediately known if Dixon has a lawyer.

Police say on Nov. 27, Dixon called 911 to say Homan was possibly choking.

Police say Dixon is in a relationship with the child's father, who was at work at the time. The child was taken to a local hospital and then to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after doctors found she was suffering from a brain bleed.

Doctors found the girl was suffering from injuries consistent with shaken baby syndrome and indicated Hazel's brain injuries were inflicted very shortly before she lost consciousness that morning, police said.

Further medical examination determined that the girl had been subjected to an ongoing pattern of abuse, police said. An investigation concluded that the injuries were inflicted by Dixon and led to the girl's death, according to police.

The King County Medical Examiner had not yet ruled on cause and manner of her death as of Friday afternoon.