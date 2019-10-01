Beer vendor fired after charging Dolphins fan $724 for beer

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Police say a beer vendor used a personal card reader to charge a fan more than $700 for two beers at a Miami Dolphins football game.

An arrest affidavit says 33-year-old Nathaniel Collier faces charges of grand theft and possession of a skimming device. He was fired Sunday by the company that employees vendors at Hard Rock Stadium.

According to police, the fan ordered two beers from Collier during the Dolphins game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Collier used his own device to charge $724. The bank notified the victim about the charge.

Collier was arrested, but a lawyer wasn't listed on jail records.

Rocket Man, which employs vendors, tells Local 10 News they take matters of security extremely seriously. They said the credit card company issued a refund.