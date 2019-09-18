Barton County civil process server charged with rape

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A civilian employee for the Barton County Sheriff's office has been charged with rape.

Barton County Attorney Levi Morris says 64-year-old Jimmy Hapes, of Great Bend, was charged Wednesday after he turned himself in to county officials. Hapes is a civil process server for the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office asked the Kansas Bureau of Investigation to help with the investigation after the rape was reported on June 24. The KBI said in a news release Wednesday the alleged rape occurred June 7.

The KBI said Hapes was placed on administrative leave after the accusations were made.

No further information was immediately available.