Bail hearing postponed in 1987 child abduction case

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Court officials in Canada on Monday postponed a bail hearing for a man accused of abducting his toddler son in Toronto in 1987 and living on the lam in the U.S. for three decades.

The hearing for Allan Mann Jr. was scheduled for Monday in Toronto, but was postponed to Wednesday, a court official said. He remains detained.

Police say Mann kidnapped his son during a court-ordered visitation in Toronto in 1987. He fled to the U.S. and obtained fake identities for him and his son, officials say.

Mann was caught in Vernon, Connecticut, in October 2018, two years after Toronto police and U.S. marshals launched a new effort to find him. Mann's relatives provided key information, officials said.

He pleaded guilty in August to illegally obtaining U.S. government benefits and sentenced to 18 months in prison. He was extradited from New York City to Toronto last Wednesday after his prison sentence ended. Toronto police charged him with abduction.

Mann's son, now in his 30s, grew up believing his mother had died shortly after his birth. Mother and son were reunited shortly after Mann's arrest.