Avenatti arrested for new alleged crimes while on bail
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Federal prosecutors say attorney Michael Avenatti was arrested for violating conditions of his bail by committing multiple state and federal crimes while awaiting trial.
Avenatti was arrested late Tuesday at a state bar court hearing in Los Angeles where lawyers were seeking to prevent him from practicing law because he allegedly stole from clients.
Avenatti is expected to appear in a Southern California courtroom Wednesday morning.
