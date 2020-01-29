https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/crime/article/Authorities-investigate-police-shooting-in-Tucson-15011898.php
Authorities investigate police shooting in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in Tucson are investigating a police shooting that took place Tuesday.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department was assisting in the investigation with Tucson police.
A spokesman said no officers or deputies were injured, but it’s unclear if anyone else was.
No further information was available.
View Comments