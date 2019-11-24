Authorities after state trooper shot in leg during standoff

BROOKSBURG, Ind. (AP) — Indiana State Police are investigating after a trooper was shot in the leg during a standoff at a southern Indiana home.

The trooper’s injuries in Saturday morning’s shooting are not believed to be life-threatening. Sgt. Stephen Wheeles released further details in the evening.

The trooper is an 18-year veteran of the department who was shot while he was positioned outside the home. He was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment.

Wheeles says a suspect was taken into custody after the shooting, which occurred about 8 a.m. The standoff near Madison began around 2:30 a.m. after reports of a male suspect firing shots.

Wheeles says on Twitter that the officer is a member of a state police SWAT unit that was dispatched to the home.