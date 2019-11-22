Authorities: Officers shoot man accused of kidnapping woman

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina district attorney says a man accused of kidnapping a woman and holding her at gunpoint was shot and wounded by law enforcement officers following a three-hour standoff.

District Attorney Jon David told reporters that the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a domestic-related incident around 11 a.m. on Friday.

David says a woman was taken hostage by the suspect, leading to the standoff, which involved multiple law enforcement agencies. After the suspect released the victim, David says, the man fired at officers, who returned fire and hit the suspect multiple times. No officers were injured and the suspect wasn’t immediately identified.

According to David, the suspect was rushed to the hospital, but his condition was not known Friday afternoon.