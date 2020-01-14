Authorities: Man fatally stabs ex-girlfriend inside her home

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A domestic dispute inside a Philadelphia home ended with a man fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend early Tuesday as her adult son looked on, authorities said.

The recently estranged couple were arguing in the woman's home when the man stabbed the woman in the neck around 2:30 a.m., authorities said. The woman's 27-year-old son witnessed the incident and was fighting with the man inside the house when police arrived.

The man did not live in the home and it wasn't clear how he got inside the residence. Neither he nor the woman's son were injured in the incident.

The names of the man and the victim were not disclosed. The man was being held by police, but it wasn't known what charges he was facing.

The slaying remains under investigation.