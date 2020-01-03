Authorities ID man stabbed to death in southeastern Nebraska

UTICA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have identified a man killed in a New Year's Day stabbing in southeastern Nebraska.

Seward County Sheriff's officials say in court records that 39-year-old Stephen Jones, of Lincoln, died Wednesday after being stabbed twice in his right side in the front yard of a home in Utica, about 35 miles west of Lincoln. Witnesses told deputies that the stabbing started with an argument in the home's basement, which led to a physical fight, the Lincoln Journal Star reported. Deputies responding to a report of a stabbing just after 1 a.m. Wednesday found Jones injured in the front yard. He was taken to Seward Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Another man, 27-year-old Donnie Polcyn Jr., was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.