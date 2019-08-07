Attorney identifies more accused priests in New Jersey

Robert M. Hoatson, president of Road to Recovery, left, talks about sexual abuse he endured as a child during a news conference as attorney Mitchell Garabedian looks on, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 in West Orange, N.J. Garabedian named 12 Catholic New Jersey priests as those who had sexually abused children but who were not previously disclosed on lists the church released. (Kevin R. Wexler/North Jersey.com via AP) less Robert M. Hoatson, president of Road to Recovery, left, talks about sexual abuse he endured as a child during a news conference as attorney Mitchell Garabedian looks on, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 in West Orange, ... more Photo: Kevin R. Wexler, AP Photo: Kevin R. Wexler, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Attorney identifies more accused priests in New Jersey 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

WEST ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — An attorney for childhood victims alleging sexual abuse by Roman Catholic clergy says he has turned up the names of 12 New Jersey priests who were not previously disclosed on lists the church released.

Attorney Mitchell Garabedian represents 30 people who say they were abused as children by New Jersey priests. He says the names of 12 of the accused aren't on lists of more than 180 priests the church released earlier this year.

Garabedian said Wednesday his clients got packages from the church's compensation fund. He says some could instead pursue lawsuits.

New Jersey's Catholic Church published its list of credibly accused priests in February, joining over two dozen other states.

Archdiocese of Newark spokeswoman Maria Margiotta said in a statement the church is focused on transparency and accountability.