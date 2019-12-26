At least 4 people found dead in home in New Mexico suburb

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — At least four people were found dead in a home in a suburb of Albuquerque on Christmas Day, police said.

Rio Rancho police Capt. Andrew Rodriguez said officers “found four people inside the residence deceased as a result of what we believe to be gunshot wounds.” Police officers responded at 4:14 p.m. to a call for help at the home, Rodriguez told the Albuquerque Journal.

Rose Varona, who told KRQE TV that she’s related to the people who lived at the home, said it was her brother and mother who went in and found the bodies. She says they were all together Tuesday night for the holiday.

“I just had a feeling something was wrong, cause since yesterday in the evening I was telling my sister my heart was heavy and racing and I didn’t know why,” Varona said. Varona told KRQE that a family of four lived in the house. On Tuesday night, they were having a wonderful time and stayed up until the early morning enjoying time together, she said.

Varona said it wasn’t until Wednesday, when the family was supposed to get together again, that she got a bad feeling. She and other family members were worried they hadn’t heard from the family, so Varona’s brother and mother went to check-in.

That’s when they found the bodies, Varona said.

“I really don’t understand what’s going on. We just try to draw the strength from God, even though we don’t understand what’s going on,” she said.

Authorities have not released the names, ages or the sex of the victims, or whether they are related. Rodriguez also declined to elaborate on why Rio Rancho police do not believe that there is a threat to the public. No suspect is in custody.

“We still have to get a warrant to be able to continue our investigation, but we are not actively looking for anyone else at this time,” he told the Journal.

Rodriguez said responding to a homicide scene like this one “is unfortunate no matter what day.”

“But it’s even worse when it’s a holiday like this when our officers just want to spend time with their families like anyone else,” he told the Journal.

Rodriguez added that Rio Rancho police will always do “their best to keep the city safe.”