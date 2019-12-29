Arrest made in fatal Colorado mall shooting

DENVER (AP) — Authorities say police have arrested 18-year-old Kamyl Xavier Garrette in a mall shooting that killed a 17-year-old boy in a Denver suburb.

The suspect's capture was announced the day after the Friday shooting inside a J.C. Penney store at the Town Center at Aurora mall. Garrette was charged with first-degree murder, according to Aurora police.

The gunfire sent shoppers fleeing for safety and led police to order people to shelter in place until they determined there was no active shooter.

It's the second shooting this month at the mall, which is in the same city where a gunman opened fire in a movie theater in 2012, killing 12 people and injuring dozens more.

Jail records say Garrette is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Monday morning. It is not clear if he has an attorney representing him yet.