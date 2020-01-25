Armed robbery suspect fatally shot by officer in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An armed man wearing a hockey-type mask barged into the back of a Bob Evans restaurant in Columbus on Saturday morning, demanded that a manager open a safe and was fatally wounded by an officer during a confrontation behind the restaurant, Columbus police said.

Police have not released the suspect's name or age. He died at a Columbus hospital.

The suspect struck the manager in the back of the head with a gun when he became agitated by the manager's inability to open the safe, police said. The manager was taken to a hospital for treatment.

No other employees or customers in the restaurant were reported to have been injured.

Officers responded after multiple 911 calls were made around 7:45 a.m., police said.

Police are investigating whether the suspect was a former employee of the restaurant based on his knowledge of where the safe was located.