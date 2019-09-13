Appeals court tells FBI to destroy memo on anti-war website

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled the FBI must destroy 15-year-old records of its investigation into the co-founders of a San Francisco online anti-war website.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports the FBI started looking into antiwar.com and its editors in 2004 after the website posted two lists of people the FBI was investigating after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

A 2004 FBI memo also recommended that the San Francisco FBI office investigate whether Eric Garris, one of the site's editors, was a threat to national security.

Garris and co-editor Justin Raimondo sued in 2013 after learning about the memo. The FBI agreed in 2017 to cover the site's legal fees but refused to delete the 2004 document.

The Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday that federal privacy law requires the government to expunge the memo.

___

Information from: San Francisco Chronicle, http://www.sfgate.com