Anguilla pursues warrant for US man involved in hotel death

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2019 file photo, Scott Hapgood, right, a U.S. financial adviser charged with killing a hotel worker while on vacation in Anguilla, and his lawyer Juliya Arbisman, left, hold a media conference in New York. Hapgood declined to return to the British Caribbean territory for the latest pretrial hearing on Monday, Nov. 11, and Anguilla officials rejected an offer that he appear by video link for the hearing.

DARIEN, Conn. (AP) — Officials in Anguilla say they are preparing a warrant for the arrest of a Connecticut man who failed to appear for a pretrial hearing on a manslaughter charge.

The office of the attorney general for the British Caribbean territory said Tuesday the warrant for Scott Hapgood of Darien, Connecticut, will be shared with Interpol.

Hapgood is charged in the death of a hotel worker he says attacked his family during their April vacation.

A spokesman said Hapgood decided against returning to the island for Monday's hearing because he was worried about his safety and Anguilla (ang-GWIL'-uh) officials did not provide assurances he would be allowed to remain free on bond.

Anguilla's attorney general said in a news release the concerns about Hapgood's safety and the fairness of proceedings are "totally groundless."