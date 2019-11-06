An eastern Arkansas city is postponing a 24-hour curfew plan

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (AP) — An eastern Arkansas city is shelving a plan to establish a 24-hour curfew in high-crime neighborhoods.

Helena-West Helena officials have discussed instituting the measure after three homicides in two days last month.

Police Chief James Smith said at the time he planned to put the issue on the City Council agenda at a meeting on Tuesday. But the city is now delaying a decision.

Mayor Kevin Smith told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Tuesday that one problem with implementing such a plan is the shortage of facilities for holding people who get arrested as a result of increased police activity.

Smith says Helena-West Helena will focus on high-crime areas using current laws and will increase officer training.

The city already has a curfew for young people under the age of 18.

___

Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com