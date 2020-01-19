Albuquerque police investigate death at an apartment complex

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police in Albuquerque say they are investigating the death of a man at an apartment complex.

They say officers were called about 4 p.m. Saturday by a resident at the Laurels at Uptown complex who said their neighbor was injured.

Police say the victim died from his injuries, but they didn’t say how the man was injured or if there are any suspects in the case yet.

Homicide detectives are investigating and interviewing witnesses.